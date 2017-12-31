Elaborate traffic arrangements to control hooliganism

The Delhi Police have made elaborate traffic arrangements throughout the city for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic on the New Year's Eve. This, the officers said, will also help control hooliganism and keep an eye on vehicular menace. A special drive against drunken driving, red light jumping, and dangerous driving will also be undertaken by the Traffic Police.

According to senior traffic police officers, special arrangements will be made in areas in vicinity of party hubs, such as Connaught Place in New Delhi. Other areas where special arrangements have been made include Saket, Greater Kailash, New Friends Colony, Defence Colony, Nehru Place, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rajouri Garden, Rohini, Pitampura, GT Karnal Road, Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, and Mayur Vihar.

"Restriction on the movement of all private and public transport vehicles will be imposed 8.30 pm onwards on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place, till the conclusion of the New Year Celebrations," police said, adding that vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards CP beyond Mandi House, Bengali Market, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Marg Crossing, Gole Market, GPO, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road to Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road, Bangla Sahib Lane, and towards the Windsor place.

"Destined vehicles with labels issued by Delhi Traffic Police, residents of the area, and emergency vehicles, however, will be allowed. Vehicular traffic in the inner, middle, or outer circle area of Connaught Place will be restricted," the police said.

For those heading towards the New Delhi Railway Station, entry will be allowed from the second entry gate from the Ajmeri Gate side. They can reach the station via Paharganj –Shiela Cinema or through Ajmeri Gate–JLN Marg side via Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg to Delhi Gate, the police said.