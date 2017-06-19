DU Law Faculty ruckus: Detainees won't be admitted in next term

On May 19, The Campus Law Centre had to postpone one of its first-year exams in the view of ruckus created by scores of detained students from all three centers

Tightening the noose around Delhi University's (DU) Law Faculty students, who created a ruckus during an examination last month after being detained for not having the required attendance, Faculty Dean Ved Kumari said they will not be admitted in the next term.

"None of the students whose name appeared on the detainee lists of the three centers (the Law Centre-I, LC-II, and Campus Law Centre) shall be admitted in the next term," Kumari stated in a notice issued on Friday.

On May 19, The Campus Law Centre (CLC) had to postpone one of its first-year exams in the view of ruckus created by scores of detained students from all three centers. Police had to be called in to control the situation, as some of the students were threatening to commit suicide. Afterwards, 70 of them were served showcause notices to come up with an explanation for their behaviour.

"After considering all the relevant material on record, the detained students are informed that their status as detainees is hereby restored, irrespective of whether they participated in the violent agitation or not, or took or did not take their admit cards, or appeared or did not appear in the exam, or replied or did not reply to showcause notices," Kumari said.

As per the Board Council of India (BCI) rule for LLB students, no student shall be promoted to the next term, if he/she has been detained in the examination after falling short of the mandatory 70 per cent attendance. The Law Faculty is already facing the wrath of the BCI for not following norms of the Legal Education Rules, 2008, and a fine of Rs 30 lakh has been imposed on it.

"Students have started taking attendance very casually even though the rule is loud and clear. They not only miss classes but also turn violent when they are barred from taking the examination. If we will allow them to continue now, it will encourage them to create such scenes in future. Also, it will be unfair to those who attend classes regularly," Kumari said.