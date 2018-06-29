Drunk ex-hubby attacks woman at family court in Delhi

A woman was attacked during a court session at the Tis Hazari Court by a man who was in an inebriated condition, on Thursday.

The accused was her ex-husband who she had divorced because of his abusive and alcoholic nature in December 2016 through counsel, Nidhi Banga.

The ongoing session refuted the child visitation rights which were given to the accused, Narendra Saini. A distressed, Bimpi Saini visited court number 8, family court, Tis Hazari fighting against the visitation rights.

Around 2:30 pm, the accused entered the court premises armed with a sharp knife. It was with this knife that during the session he attacked his ex-wife, Bimpi and inflicted major injuries on her face, neck, and cheek inside the courtroom in presence of counsel Govil Upadhyay.

Further, he did not even spare his own child, Rudra Saini aged 10 years, inflicting a deep cut on the leaving the child screaming and crying in pain. Aditya Saini, his other child who is also a minor was left unharmed.

The accused had a habit of being abusive to people, he was also an alcoholic. It is being speculated that he came to the court in an inebriated condition. In his drunken state, he could have inflicted harm on many other people including the judge.

This case did not only lead to a horrific experience for the harmed but also opened a major matter of concern when it comes to security within the Tis Hazari court. The fact that a man managed to enter the court armed with a weapon poses a very big question to the security of the lives of litigants, advocates, and the Judges.