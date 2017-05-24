Don't become bookworms, contribute a portion of your earnings to country: CM

"Do not allow yourself to become bookworms" by chasing grades, but focus on building your personality." This was the key message that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had to give students, who had cleared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for admission to engineering courses, on Tuesday.

The Delhi Chief Minister was addressing the 372 Delhi government school students who had qualified for the JEE-Mains this year.

Providing a social message, Kejriwal also asked the students to contribute to the country after becoming engineers. "Always set aside a portion of your earnings to give back to your country. This country has made you who you are today, and with your backing, other children will also have similar opportunities and our country will make progress," Kejriwal said.

"You studied at government schools and may join government engineering colleges which run on taxpayers' money. Your hard work will contribute to the country," he added.

Kejriwal also announced that Delhi government's education loan guarantee scheme up to Rs 10 lakhs would be extended to students studying outside the national capital.

"It is wrong that children are unable to complete their education only because they cannot afford to pay fees. This is why we had launched the Guarantee-Free Education loan scheme last year so that children from disadvantaged backgrounds can avail of education loans up to Rs 10 lakhs without having to mortgage anything," Kejriwal said.

"So far this scheme was only for those students who chose to study in Delhi. From now onwards we will extend this scheme for children who want to study in any college from around the world," he added.

Incidentally, this was the first time that 372 students from Delhi government colleges have cleared the prestigious JEE entrance exam.