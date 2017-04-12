DNA Local Edit: Unusual dengue-chikangunya outbreak should be a wak-up call

Like always, the authorities are not alarmed and have no action plan in place to combat the menace

Rain and humidity provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes leading to the annual outbreak of dengue and Chikangunya. Year after year, thousands are affected by the deadly vector borne diseases in the Capital often leading to deaths. This year, without any rain or humidity the diseases have already hit Delhi. Like always, the authorities are not alarmed and have no action plan in place to combat the menace.

On Monday, a report by Delhi's municipal corporation suggested a 'sudden' rise in the cases of chikungunya and dengue in the capital. As per the report, 79 cases of chikungunya and 24 cases of dengue have been reported in 2017 so far. What is alarming is that last year in the corresponding period there were no cases of chikungunya, while only seven dengue cases were reported.

Civic bodies and the Delhi health department are clueless and have no explanation for the sudden rise this year. But a little introspection, and the reasons will be known to them.

Delhi in last few months resembled garbage ground with sanitation workers refusing to work demanding their unpaid salaries. Heaps of garbage were seen lying on roads in residential areas.

Doctors feel poor hygienic conditions and allowing water to collect could also trigger the unusual breeding of mosquitoes in this season. So this situation was avoidable if health and sanitation authorities were pro active.

To bring these figures down, it is extremely important to have awareness about the disease, its diagnosis and the treatment.

Aggressive awareness campaigns and focus on diagnosis and treatment needs to get a push to get rid of the annual threat of an epidemic like situation.

There are two types of test in the market for confirming the vector- borne disease- IgM and IgG. Also, domestic breeding checkers workers should visit the houses more frequently.

Also, according to the doctors, if someone had even suffered chikungunya will always test positive for the disease. "If a person who has suffered chikungunya last year will go for a blood test again, he/she will be diagnosed with the vector-borne disease," said Dr SP Byotra from Sir Ganga Ram hospital.

As it is said, prevention is better than cure, so all must begin the preventive exercise immediately to not make the figure alarming in the coming days.