DMRC's month-long campaign against kite flying near tracks ends

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) completed its month-long awareness campaign to educate the public, particularly the children, about the effects of flying kites near the Metro tracks with 25KV Over Head Equipment (OHE) lines.

The campaign was organised in schools and colonies around Metro's newly built Mukundpur Depot, where trains for the upcoming Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar Line are being kept and trials are underway in a nearby elevated section.

This extensive community outreach campaign was organised from July 8 to August 10, to sensitise the local communities and schoolchildren, so that mishaps related to flashover on the 25,000 Volt OHE can be avoided. The kite strings, especially metallic or Chinese manjha, generally leads to such accidents, which may prove fatal, besides damaging the Metro property. The campaign reached out to over 5,000 students of government and private schools, and thousands of residents of nearby colonies, such as Mukundpur, Kewal Park, Rameshwar Nagar, Majlis Park, Adarsh Nagar, and Jahangirpuri, through nukkad nataks (street plays) and other measures.

A mobile exhibition with a creative display of awareness messages regarding dangers of kite flying was one of the major highlights during the weekends of the campaign period. Standees, banners and pamphlets were also distributed and displayed at schools and important locations in the surrounding areas to get everyone's attention on the subject.