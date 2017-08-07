Delhi Police restart 112 helpline project

The project had to be put on hold in December after the police received a huge number of blank calls

After a six-month hiatus, the Delhi Police have restarted its ambitious helpline project, 112, similar to the American 911 all-in-one emergency service. The project had to be put on hold in December after the police received a huge number of blank calls. A staggering 72,000 calls per day were received on numbers 112 and 100. In fact, the number of blank calls was seven times the number of genuine calls.

The Delhi Police had started the process to separate 112 from 100 on July 24, by tying up with various telecom service providers. The process should be complete by August 10.

"The 112 helpline is being operated separately from the 100 number, so that we can determine the number of blank calls. We will be writing to the Department of Telecommunications to address the issue after August 10," an officer said.

Last time, the trial run for 112 had begun in October but had to be stopped in December due to the high number of blank calls. An analysis of the blank calls received during the second phase of the trial run revealed that many people dialled the number by mistake, the officer said.

"The digits 1 and 2 are adjacent to each other on the keypad and most people who called on 112 claimed that they pressed the digits in a hurry," the officer added.