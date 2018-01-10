Delhi Police asks Centre for more Investigating Officers, legal advisers to deal with rise in cases

Grappling with an abysmally low conviction rate, the Delhi Police is mulling over measures to ensure the guilty don't go unpunished on account of shoddy investigation or a 'weak' case by the prosecution. For this, it is planning to create more than 200 posts of legal advisers, as well as bring on board more investigating officers for a more thorough and professional probe in criminal cases.

Sources told DNA that the police have sent a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs to get the nod for 56 deputy legal advisers and 181 assistant legal advisers.

The Delhi Police registered a steep fall in its conviction rate which was recorded at mere 4.9 per cent in 2016, a massive fall from the 31.2 per cent in 2005. With these figures, the city, which a decade ago, had the best conviction rate, finds itself among states like Bihar, Assam and West Bengal, notorious for having some of the worst conviction rates in the country.

The force is also suffering from the fact that there is a lack of investigating officers, despite the fact that the number of cases have risen sharply. Currently, the 76,000-strong police force have only 6,500 IOs to probe more than two lakh cases.

The Union Ministry is being urged by the police to give them more public prosecutors in wake of a sharp rise in the number of cases that they have to handle. While in 2011, only 53,353 cases were registered, 2016 saw a drastic jump with the number touching around 2.09 lakhs.

The police have already set up a legal cell headed by a DCP rank officer, who keeps a close watch on the legal proceedings in different courts. The purpose is to monitor and analyse different cases, particularly acquittal, and help IOs identify loopholes in investigation. Sources also claimed plans are afoot to bring in an arrangement where IOs will interact regularly with legal advisers, to make "strong" prosecution cases.

The Delhi Police also plans to make its existing forensic facilities more robust by setting up new laboratories. It is also thinking about putting in place mobile forensic vans in all districts for on the spot collection of evidence.