Delhi High Court: Why women prisoners denied benefits?

The Delhi high court on Monday sought responses from the Delhi government, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and Director General of Prisons as to why women prisoners are being denied the benefits of semi-open and open jails.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Harishankar's direction comes on a plea which sought directions to extend the benefit of semi-open and open prisons to women.

"Why are you denying this to women prisoners? This is very bad. What you are doing is a stereotypical approach. People should have option, why should you discriminate," the bench said thereby listing the matter for November 11.

The PIL filed by advocate Sunil Gupta, former legal advisor for Tihar Jail, sought the setting up of special prisons for women prisoners in Delhi Prisons in a time-bound manner.

The plea also sought quashing of the guidelines approved by the LG and other steps initiated to exclude female prisoners from the semi-open prisons and open prisons.

Semi-open prison or open prison allows convicts to work outside the premises of jail and earn livelihood and return to the jail in the evening. This concept is being adopted by the jail authorities across the country. The concept was brought in to assimilate the convicts with society and reduce their psychological pressure as they face lack of confidence in leading normal lives outside the jail.