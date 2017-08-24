Delhi High Court sets aside LG order on AAP bungalow

The Delhi High court on Wednesday set aside an order passed by Lieutenant General Anil Baijal which cancelled the allotment of a bungalow to the Aam Aadmi Party for an office in Lutyen's Delhi stating that the former had given no reason for the cancellation.

While setting aside the order, Justice Vibhu Bhakru also directed the LG to pass a reasoned order within eight weeks after giving an opportunity to the petitioner (AAP) to be heard.

"It is ex facie apparent that the order of the LG is not a reasoned order and it is not possible to discern under which rules and policies has the order been passed," the court said.

The court also said that the consequent orders passed by the Public Works Department of the Delhi government after April 12 be put on abeyance. The PWD had rejected the party's request for alternative accommodation and directed it to pay dues of over Rs 27 lakh towards the market rent of the property uptil May 31.

The court held that no show cause notice was issued to the party before the cancellation and it was done without stating any rules.

According to the petition filed through advocate Aditya Vijay Kumar, AAP was allotted bungalow number 206 at the Rouse Avenue here on December 31, 2015. However, they received a communication on April 12 stating that the LG had cancelled the allotment on grounds that it was contrary to law and the rules.

Meanwhile, AAP welcomed the decision of the High Court.

"The cancellation of the party office allotment by the LG was part of a joint conspiracy hatched by the BJP and the Congress in collusion with some retired bureaucrats, whose common sinister goal is to disrupt AAP's functioning.

"The Hon'ble High Court order has exposed both the BJP and the Congress, which have been occupying several premises across Delhi, and many of these illegally, but tried to block the single office allotment for the AAP," the party said.

The party also challenged the BJP and Congress to make public the number of properties and plots of land under their possession across Delhi.