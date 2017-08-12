Delhi High Court appoints ex-CEC to run archery association

The Delhi High Court has appointed former Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi as the administrator of the Archery Association of India (AAI), till the time its constitution was not amended. The court said that this was done in a bid to bring transparency to the functioning of the body.

The former CEC has taken up the post.

"The AAI itself was de-recognised by the Government of India on December 7, 2012. The tenure of the Executive Committee/group of people purporting to represent the AAI has expired. The association is run by people who evidently do not have any authority since the elections were not held in time," the bench comprising Justice Ravindra Bhat and Justice Najmi Waziri said in an order.

The court also held that its order in 2012 to conduct elections, according to the National Sports Code, had been disregarded. It said that once the constitution was amended to bring it in conformity with the National Sports Code, fresh elections would have to be conducted.

"A fresh round of elections shall be carried out as per the amended constitution to ensure that age and tenure restrictions and due representations of the sports persons are strictly complied with. The entire exercise should be carried within a period of four months from the date of the order," the court said.

Speaking to DNA, Virendra Sachdeva, treasurer of the AAI, said that they would comply with the orders of the court and had in fact already given this in writing during the earlier hearings.

"We (AAI) have already submitted before the Hon'ble court that we're ready to conduct our elections as per the Sports Code. In fact, 20 out of 24 member units have backed our resolution in this regard," he said. "We're ready to hold our new elections within the next one month or so," he added.