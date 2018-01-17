Delhi govt signs MoU with Fukuoka to combat air pollution

With an objective to have increased awareness regarding the environment and air pollution in the Capital as well as address other issues jointly, the Delhi government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Fukuoka Prefectural Government (FPG). The MoU was signed between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Governor of Fukuoka Prefecture, Hiroshi Ogawa.

The main areas of focus of the twin city agreement will be environment, air pollution, culture, tourism and heritage, education and youth exchange programmes between Delhi and Fukuoka. The MoU will remain active for a period of three years, starting from April 2017 to 2020. The first'Friendship Agreement'between the two cities was in March 2005, followed by another in March 2012.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Kejriwal said,"With this MoU, we will be taking forward the friendship between FPG and the Delhi government. I am glad to note that we have common areas of cooperation as mentioned in the agreement, which will help us get maximum benefit for both Delhi and Fukuoka."

He further said, "We hope to harness our further potentials in the spheres of environment and air pollution, which is a major concern for us today. We would like to have more exchanges of school, college, and university students. We have the example of a fruitful partnership in the inception of the Delhi Metro and we hope to expand this cooperation in other modes of transport and their multi-modal integration. I hope our endeavours today will further strengthen Delhi-Fukuoka ties as well as India–Japan friendship."

The event was attended by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot and Environment Minister Imran Hussain.

Earlier, a delegation comprising Ogawa, Chairman of Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly, Akira Higuchi and other members of the Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly called on the CM at the Secretariat.

