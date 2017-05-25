Delhi government announces policy to remove Kikar tree

The Delhi government has been working on a policy to remove the Kikar plantation from the Capital, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday on the sidelines of an event. Kikar is a colonial tree which destroys native trees and local biodiversity but also sucks up groundwater fast.

"We are working on a policy for a year now to free Delhi of Kikar trees. This is an important scheme, which is intended not only to increase the green cover but also save the depleting groundwater table for a better eco-system," Sisodia said.

The deputy CM had announced the launch of the policy while he was inaugurating 'City Forest', a green space in Geeta Colony's Taj Enclave area in east Delhi.

"While we see green cover in Delhi, most of the forests have 80-90 per cent Kikar plantation, which has not only been destroying the growth of native trees but also fast consuming groundwater," said Sisodia. "While Kikar has its own benefits, its plantation in vast numbers can destroy the natural biodiversity," he added.

The Delhi environment minister Imran Hussain, said that the tree plantation drives in the city have led to an increase in the forest cover by 0.2 per cent.

"0.2 per cent may seem like a small figure, however if seen in physical terms it means green cover has increased over 800 acres of land," said Hussain.

Ill effects

The Kikar (Prosopis julifora) is an exotic thorny tree, which grows to the height of seven to 12 meters. The tree is said to be brought to the city by the British rulers. While it has some medicinal benefits, scientists say it can wipe out native plants and adversely affect the ecology as well as groundwater.