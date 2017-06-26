Delhi family perishes in J&K

The four were among the seven people killed in the Gulmarg Gondola tragedy

In Kashmir to celebrate the news of his promotion along with his family, Jayant Andraskar would never have thought even in his worst nightmares that this would be the end of all his worldly aims and ambitions.

The seven people who died in Gulmarg after an uprooted tree fell on a Gondola rope and sent a car crashing down included Andraskar's family of four.

The civil engineer, who worked as a lecturer in a government polytechnic institute, had gone to Gulmarg with his wife Manshae and daughters Anagha, a Class II student, and Janhvi, who was in nursery. The family lived in the Shalimar Bagh area of Delhi.

Mitthan Lal Meena, one of the shocked neighbours who had gathered near the family's locked house, said: "The couple had won everybody's hearts with their loveable and helping nature. I cannot believe that they will never visit us again, that their daughters will never smile again."

A relative, Sourabh, said: "The last time we talked, they spoke about Kashmir."

Andraskar had taken voluntary retirement from his government job in 2013, before shifting from Nagpur to Delhi. Since then, the family had been living in the government quarter alloted to them in the Shalimar Bagh area. Manshea was an architect by qualification and was involved in interior designing.

"All residents of the staff quarters have lost a friend who was like a brother. We wish that their souls may rest in peace," a neighbour said.

One of the world's highest ropeways, the Gulmarg Gandola ascends from 2,650 m to the height of 3,980 m. Built by French firm Pomagalski, the five km ropeway is divided into two sections. This was the first accident in the rope-way since its commissioning in 1998.

Under fire for not taking adequate safety measures, the Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

FIRST MISHAP