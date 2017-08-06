Delhi Congress workers protest attack on Rahul Gandhi's car

Thousands of workers from Delhi Congress took out a march towards Gujarat Bhawan in Panchari Puri from Teen Murti Chowk on Saturday to protest the recent attack on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi at Banaskanda in Gujarat.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader was arrested while an investigation was started against three other persons on Saturday in connection with Friday's attack on Gandhi's car, police said. The arrested Banaskantha district president of the BJP's youth wing Jayesh Darji was named in the police complaint Congress lodged after the attack.

The Congress workers carried placards and banners with slogans such as "Rahul Ji kare Jan Seva, BJP kare Hamla Jaanleva", "Rahul Ji Ke Nahi Rukenge kadam, Modi chahe karle jithne Jhulum", "Gandhiji Ke Gujarat me hinsa, Modi there kaisi Mansha".

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken said, "The attack was not just on Rahul Gandhi or the Congress, but it was an attack on India's democracy. Rahul ji will not buckle down by stone-throwing or showing black flags at him in his fight to help the needy."

Maken also said the three-year rule of BJP at the Centre could be described in just one word — Pattar Baaji.

"Whether it was the stone attack on the life of Rahulji, stone-pelting at our soldiers in Kashmir or stoning minorities to death, this kind of hatred has never been witnessed in the country, but is being witnessed during the BJP rule. Such things never happened during the 70-year rule of the Congress party in the country," he added.

The party has asked the Gujarat Government to take immediate action against the Yuva Morcha leaders who attacked Gandhi's vehicle with stones.