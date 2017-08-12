DDA hsg scheme: Loans to be available after Aug 25

Banks need more time to change their loan schemes and get new brochures as the housing authority has modified its forfeiture clause

Those planning to buy homes under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) 2017 housing scheme can now get loans only after August 25 as the eight banks attached to the scheme want 15 days to procure new brochures for the transactions. The banks need to change their loan schemes as DDA has modified its forfeiture clause.

Earlier this week, the urban body relaxed the forfeiture clause as well as extended the last date of application to September 11, as the scheme had received a poor response. As against the earlier clause, no penalty will now be levied, if houses are surrendered within 15 days of allotment of the demand letter. If the houses are surrendered 15 days after the allotment of the letter, however, 10 per cent of the registration amount will be forfeited.

"The banks have told us that they will take at least 15 days more to change their loan schemes according to the new clause. They will have to get new brochures for the same. We are expecting more applicants to come after August 25,"a senior officer said.

The scheme offering over 12,000 flats across all income categories was launched on June 30, and the last date to apply was August 11. The urban body, however, received only 8,000 applications while only 75,000 forms were sold till August 8.

DNA had first reported that the urban body was mulling over relaxing the forfeiture clause, as banks were not ready to give loans on the registration amount. According to the officials, the forfeiture clause had made the banks wary, which discouraged many buyers.

In a meeting held last month, the banks had urged the housing authority to remove the clause of 25 per cent registration fee being forfeited. The DDA had decided on this amount to ensure that only "serious buyers" came forward.

New clause

No penalty, if house is returned within 15 days of allotment of demand letter.

10% penalty, if house is returned after the 16th day and before the 30th day of allotment of demand letter.

50% penalty, if house is returned between 31st and 90th day after the allotment of demand letter.

Full amount will be forfeited after 90 days of allotment of demand letter.

Registration fee

LIG houses: Rs 1 lakh

MIG/HIG houses: Rs 2 lakh