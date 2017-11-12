DCW chief conducts surprise raid at New Delhi station; asks govt to deploy more female constables

Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal pays a surprise visit to New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday. Swati figured out that only two female constables were deployed in the Railway Station against thousands of women travelling to and from the station.

Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal paid a surprise visit to New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday. Maliwal saw that only two female constables were deployed at the railway station, even as thousands of women commuters were moving around at 1.30 am

New Delhi Railway Station situated between Ajmeri Gate and Kashmeri gate is the main railway station in Delhi. Thousands of passengers from across the nation travel each day from here. It is one of the busiest stations in India in terms of passenger movement. Despite all this, only two female constable were seen on duty ear. No female officer or police personnel was found on the Ajmeri Gate Police Chowki that guards one exit and entry point of the Railway Station.

The central Railway Station is also very close to GB Road. The city's crime branch has busted many human trafficking cases and the girls have been lifted from the Railway Station only. This makes the area more vulnerable to crime and women being unsafe in the area. Many dark spots and lanes serve as a hub for crime in the area making it more sensitive.

Also, keeping in mind the increased number of unwanted incidents in the area compelled the Railway officials to install more CCTV cameras. As per reports, only nine out of the 213 stations under the Railway authority has CCTV cameras. According to Railway officials Rs.12 crore from the Nirbhaya fund was allotted to the stations to ensure safety of women.

Incidents like theft and chain snatching has seen a fair increase in number this year. In 2017, 1,225 cases of theft of passengers' belongings were reported till June. Last year, 12 instances of robberies and 3 of dacoity were reported in the Delhi area.

A total of 2,874 cases of theft were reported in trains coming to Delhi or while departing from a station in the capital, along with 74 cases of robbery.

While Railway Protection Force believes that the encroachments around the Railway tracks is a huge concern and the number of slum housing clusters are a bigger problem for them as many 'anti-social' elements stay around or in these areas.

Despite all of these issues and the sensitivity of area on being prone to crime has not made the officials take proper measures to avoid such situations.