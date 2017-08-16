Crime Branch slammed for shabby probe in fake currency case

According to cops, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police (North) received a tip-off that one Ram Prasad was engaged in circulating fake currency across the NCR

Slamming the Crime Branch officials for not investigating a fake currency case properly, a Delhi court said: "Fake currency is a blot on the economy of any country. Just because of the lackadaisical attitude of the investigating agency, the racket involved in such a serious offence remained unexposed."

Additional Sessions Judge Sukhvinder Kaur then directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to take appropriate action against the defaulting officials for their attitude because of which prime culprits involved in supplying fake currency to three convicts escaped justice.

According to cops, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police (North) received a tip-off that one Ram Prasad was engaged in circulating fake currency across the NCR. A decoy customer then struck a deal with Prasad, who promised to give a total of Rs 2.10 lakh fake Indian currency in exchange of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Accordingly, Prasad was arrested on August 5, 2010, and fake currency was seized from his possession. During interrogation, he revealed that he procured the notes from one Vikas Chaudhary, who along with a Panditji from Noida, used to get the notes from Kolkata.

Chaudhary was arrested a day later, with Rs 2.99 lakh fake currency seized from his possession. He revealed that he, along with one Kripa Shankar from Noida, used to procure fake Indian currency from Muklesh and Mossaraf Hossain of Malda in West Bengal.

The third accused, Kripa Shankar, was arrested on the instance of Chaudhary and Rs 3 lakh fake currency was seized from his possession. He admitted that he had received Rs 10 lakh fake currency from the duo in Malda, of which he gave Rs 7 lakh to Chaudhary and kept Rs 3 lakh with him.

Shankar also claimed that he used to deposit the money in the account of Mohammad Amirul Sheikh, who was arrested later from Kaliachak in West Bengal.

The accused, however, refuted all charges levelled against them and said the prosecution cooked up the story as no senior officer or independent witness was associated with any stage of the investigation.

The court then held that the prosecution failed to prove any conspiracy among the accused. The judge, however, found the three guilty of possessing fake currency and convicted them under Section 489 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while Sheikh was acquitted as he had the benefit of doubt.

