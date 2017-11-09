Cops nab absconding highway dacoit

The accused is wanted in more than 50 cases of dacoity and robbery on highways across many states

The special cell of Delhi Police have arrested an absconding highway dacoit from the Kalindi Kunj area in southeast Delhi on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Sahun (38) of Bishambhara village in Mathura.

According to police, the accused is wanted in more than 50 cases of dacoity and robbery on highways across many states.

Officials said they were informed by sources that the accused was going to Meerut to meet his friend through Kalindi Kunj.

"Acting on the tip-off, a special cell team laid a trap in the area. When the accused arrived there, the police team asked him to stop but he opened fire on them. Police retaliated and arrested him," said Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell.

Sahun, popularly known as Sahun Bishambhara, was the leader of Salli Sahun gang. He was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, including 2 lakh each from Delhi and Haryana police.

Police officials said the gang was active in highway robberies in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Uttar Pradesh (UP), Maharashtra, Hyderabad and Telangana.

Sahun was a truck driver and aware of all the highway routes. "He targeted vehicles through trucks. He parked his truck before the vehicle to stop them. After committing the crime, he fled. He never used mobile phones. To call a meeting, he would use cryptic messages like "we would meet at the place where we had tea last year". Hence, it became more difficult to nab him," said Kushwaha.

Police said the accused has escaped from police custody thrice. He escaped twice (2009 and 2011) from the custody of UP police.

In 2015, Sahun, along with his gang members, escaped the custody of MP police from Nooh. The accused had fired six times on the police. "He is a very shrewd and dreaded criminal. He was involved in an MCOCA case in Delhi. We have been looking for him for 2 years," added Kushwaha.