Cops crack vehicle theft cases, 2 held

The Central District Police have arrested two persons involved in cases of motor vehicle thefts and claimed to have solved around a dozen cases.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Kamal alias Kake (26) and Bilal Khan (23). On January 15, an Eeco car was stolen from Anand Parbat area in Central Delhi. The complainant told the police that he had parked his car in front of his house, but when he woke up the next day it was gone. A case was then registered.

Teams investigating the case were informed that the accused men who had stolen the car would have hidden it at an isolated spot and would come again so that they could dispose it off. “On Wednesday night, the team was aware of their movement. A temporary picket was erected to check the vehicles. The accused were seen travelling in the stolen car and when intercepted, they tried to escape. A demand for the papers revealed the car was stolen,” said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central.

The accused told the police that they have been auto-lifting for some months now and had stolen several vehicles in the past also. They also disclosed that they used to steal two-wheelers as well as four-wheelers, and sell the stolen vehicle to a friend named Imran, who in turn gave them cash.

“They were given Rs 10,000 for four-wheelers and Rs 3,000 for two-wheelers. Nine stolen vehicles were recovered on their instance,” added Randhawa.