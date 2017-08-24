Bikers shoot dead man in Ashok Vihar

The victim, Sanjeev Kumar, was returning from his shop in Shastri Nagar, and was carrying a bag of cash

A 42-year-old man was allegedly robbed and shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar on Tuesday night. The incident took place metres away from the victim's residence while he was returning home on a two-wheeler.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 8 pm. The victim, Sanjeev Kumar, was returning from his shop in Shastri Nagar, and was carrying a bag of cash. Locals and witnesses told the police four armed men on two bikes approached Kumar had almost reached his house in Ashok Vihar, four armed men on two bikes approached him after which they had a short argument.

"The four men tried to rob his bag, but Kumar resisted. After this one of the robbers pulled out a pistol and fired at him multiple times. After hearing gunshots, locals arrived at the spot and called up the police. Kumar was rushed to a hospital, but was declared brought dead," said a senior police officer.

Police said that the incident has been captured in CCTV and efforts to identify the assailants or the vehicle used by them are being made. A case has been registered under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unknown persons at Ashok Vihar police station.