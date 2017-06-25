Ballabhgarh lynching: Police arrest 1, detain 5

Police arrested one person and detained five others in the recent lynching of a 17-year-old Muslim youth and attack on his three brothers. Sources told DNA, the accused, on Saturday confessed during interrogation that he was drunk and his friends provoked him to attack the victims as they were eating 'beef'. They have also recovered two knives from them which were allegedly used in the crime. Police are questioning the six men in order to identify the others involved.

Meanwhile, one of the injured victims Shakir, 22, who is deceased Junaid's brother, and had arrived at the spot to save him, said that while a mob attacked him, no one came forward to help.

"While they kept calling Junaid a Pakistani, as he was lynched by unknown people on board the train, I kept shouting, 'We are Hindustani, and we are not traitors.' Out of more than a 100 people who were present in the coach, none of them came forward to help us," said Shakir on Saturday. He has been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma centre.

Another cousin, Shakil, who had also arrived at the spot, told DNA that being called "Pakistani" by the group of men was the turning point in the argument. "The accused were daily passengers. They attempted to take Junaid's kurta off and threw away his skull cap. After this, Junaid and his brothers changed the compartment and made a call to us for help. Unfortunately before we could reach, Junaid had already been fatally stabbed," Shakir said.

Hashim, an eye-witness to the entire episode, also told police that the attackers were known to each other.

SP GRP, Haryana Police said that the police were making a full effort to nab the others in the crime. "We have taken him (the accused) on remand. Four others have been identified and raids are being conducted to nab them. They are suspected to be a part of a lynch mob. Some suspects have also been detained and the probe is being conducted from all possible angles."