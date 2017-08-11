Aids cases rise eight times in three years in National capital

As per a recent RTI data filed by the Praja Foundation, there has been an eight fold spike in the number of HIV infected cases in the city. The NGO releases a 'white paper' confirming that between the years 2014 and 2016, the cases rose multiple times but the death rate may have gone down.

"This data has been collected from Municipal Corporation of Delhi dispensaries and hospitals and state dispensaries and hospitals between years 2014 and 2016. We asked these dispensaries to share the newly reported cases of these diseases with us and this is what we received," said Milind Mhaske, Project Director, Praja Foundation. "We also tried to get data from the four major central government hospitals, but after we were refused, we never pursued it again," he added.

The data confirms a rise in the HIV infected cases from 2,211 in 2014 to 17,332 cases in 2016, a direct eight fold increase.

Out of the 392 MCD and state dispensaries and hospitals approached in 2014, 339 shared their data with the NGO and the number rose to 365 in 2016, when more came forward with their data.

While the data shows the increase in HIV infections in Delhi, the report also confirms a decline in the HIV deaths from 184 in 2014 to 123 in 2015 (2016 data is still not available). The RTI data was obtained from the Delhi state government's Cause of Deaths data recorded in the death certificates. In 2015, 1,24, 516 death certificates were issued in Delhi. Of these, 78,067 deaths occurred in hospitals across the national capital due to a multitude of varied reasons. "Those deaths due to HIV which may have occurred outside the purview of hospitals have not been recorded," said Mhaske.

One of the many causes for this surge in infections is the extremely high shortage of Medical staff and Para-Medical staff i.e. 40 per cent and 45 per cent in the MCD and a further 25 per cent and 31 per cent shortage in State Government Hospitals and Dispensaries.

Delhi AIDS Society does not have an updated data on their website as it was last updated in 2014.

Numbers talk

