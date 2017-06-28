Agitating sanitation workers call off strike in E Delhi

The workers have assured officials that the garbage would be cleaned soon from all parts of East Delhi

Sanitation workers of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) called off their strike on Tuesday, after a meeting with the Deputy Mayor of East Delhi, Bipin Bihari Singh, and Additional Commissioner Vivek Pandey, at the corporation's headquarters in Patparganj. The workers have assured officials that the garbage would be cleaned soon from all parts of East Delhi.

Earlier, sanitation workers had been on strike since last Friday, as they claimed they had not received their salaries for the past three months.

Post the meeting, Deputy Mayor Bipin Bihari Singh said, "The salaries of two months will be credited into the workers' accounts within the next two or three days." Singh added that the salaries for the previous two months had already been released.

On their demand for cashless medical facility card, officials said that the sanitation workers have been told that this proposal would be considered once the financial condition of the Corporation improves.

On the workers' demands for promotions and regularisation of staff, Pandey said, "The process for promotion of supervisory staff has already been initiated and the promotion list is likely to be released by July 15. Over the years, we have regularised a large number of workers."