AAP's Mohinder Goyal tops Delhi MLA report card

The score of Delhi legislators on major parameters including attendance, issues raised, perception of public services, corruption and a clean criminal record, witnessed a reduction in the last year, says a study.

"The average score achieved by Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Delhi has reduced from 58.8% in 2016 to 53.4% in 2017," stated the study entitled Delhi MLA report card. It was released by NGO Praja Foundation on Tuesday.

According to the report, there has been a huge increase in the number of MLAs with criminal records. "In February 2015, 14 out of 70 MLAs had FIRs registered against them. In December 2016, this number increased to 39 MLAs. Also, by the end of 2016, 25 out of 70 MLAs had chargesheets filed against them," it stated.

"A large proportion of MLAs raised very few questions in the assembly with as many as 18 of them raised five issues or less in 2017," analysed by the NGO. "Seven MLAs did not raise even a single issue in 2017. Further, the quality of issues raised by them reduced from 39 percent in 2016 to 35.8 percent in 2017," it added.

The data for the report card was procured through applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and through a survey of more than 24,000 citizens commissioned by Praja to research organisation Hansa Research. Fifty seven MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and 2 MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were ranked in all.

Winners & Losers

The top three performers according to the report card were Mohinder Goyal from the AAP, Bhavna Gaur from the AAP, and Jagdish Pradhan from the BJP .

The bottom three performers were Sahi Ram from the AAP, Rituraj Govind from the AAP and. Dinesh Mohaniya from the AAP.