60-yr-old neighbour rapes 6-yr-old in Mangolpuri

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her elderly neighbour in the Mangolpuri area early this month. The matter came to light after the girl reported the matter to her parents and the man was arrested.

The incident came to the fore just two days after the Union Cabinet approved the amendment in POCSO Act, putting a stamp on awarding death penalty to the rapists of children below 12 years of age.

According to the police, it was on April 11when the 60-year-old accused, who is an e-rickshaw driver, spotted the girl in his vicinity and took her home, where he allegedly raped her.

"At that time, the accused's wife and two sons were away for work. The girl's father, a driver by profession, was also at work. It was almost a week after the alleged rape that the girl complained to her mother about pain in abdominal area. Her parents then took her to a hospital and there it was found that she had been sexually assaulted," a senior police officer said.

The hospital then informed the police and a case was registered. Based on the victim's statement, the accused was arrested. "The girl is being counselled and accused has been arrested. The matter is further being probed," the officer said.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old woman from the Capital had accused a man of repeatedly raping and assaulting her by confining her in a room at his residence in Sultanpuri on March 30. The victim managed to flee and returned to her house on April 9.

DNA had earlier reported that the Capital witnessed increased numbers of murders, rapes, thefts and fatal accidents in the first quarter of 2018, than last year, a Delhi Police data shows. However, heinous crimes, in all, have remained less than it was in 2017, in the first three months of the year.

According to the data, in 2018, up to March 31, the city police recorded 130 cases of murder which was 127 last year. 487 cases of rape were registered this quarter while the number remained 465 in 2017.

THE INCIDENT