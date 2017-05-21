5. Docs file complaint against Medical Superintendent for 'abusive language'

In an earlier story by DNA, it was observed that the hospital has been running low on medicines and staff.

Doctors at the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Jahangir Puri have filed a complaint with the health department of the Delhi government against Surinder Pal, Medical Superintendent, and Surender Singh, Deputy Medical Superintendent, for intimidating staff and using "abusive language".

"I have raised many issues against both the MS and the DMS in the last several months since they joined. The corruption and irregularity on their part have made patients suffer in this hospital," said Doctor Avinash Verma, former Head of Department, Medicine, Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Dr Verma added that he was given a transfer recently after he raised concerns.

"I was also threatened that cases of sexual assault would be filed against me if I made a statement," he said.

In an earlier story by DNA, it was observed that the hospital has been running low on medicines and staff. There was no hygiene as the patient lies in the common area where some construction work was going on too. The nursing staff here had gone on several strikes in the past few months asking for furniture and water facilities in the hospital.

"We have not been getting our LTAs, arrears since many months now. On asking, we are spoken to in an abusive language and made to leave. Despite free availability of certain medicines from the Delhi government, there is a shortage in the hospital. The patients are being asked to bring everything on their own, even the dressing for their wounds," said a hospital source.

Doctor Surendra Pal, Medical Superintendent, Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, denied all the allegations saying the doctors were on a rampage. "In all this chaos, these doctors have also broken a nebulizer and a blood pressure machine; these eventually hurt the patients," he said.