27-year-old crushed under faulty elevator in Narela

A 27-year-old man was crushed under a malfunctioning elevator at the DSIDC Industrial area in Narela on Sunday morning. The incident sparked an uproar among workers at the site, who reportedly vandalised the ambulance that had arrived to take the victim's body to hospital. The police personnel also had to face the angry mob, which demanded immediate arrest of the owner of the site.

The deceased was identified as Jaan Mohammad, a resident of Vill Kureni in Narela. According to the police, the incident took place around 9am. Mohammad used to operate the elevator of Satyam Plastic at B2642. His body was discovered by other workers in the building, who informed the police and the ambulance.

"Primary investigation has revealed that the elevator malfunctioned and started moving suddenly even as Mohammad was trying to shut its doors manually. He slipped and got crushed under the heavy structure. Delhi Police and disaster management teams were called on the spot, after which his body was pulled out and sent for a post-mortem. His family has been informed and the matter is being probed further," DCP (Rohini) Rishi Pal said.

"The owner of the factory has been identified as Megh Raj. An FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 304A, for causing death due to negligence, has been registered," the DCP added.

Following the incident, agitated workers demanded immediate arrest of the building owner. They also told the police that despite repeated complaints regarding the malfunctioning elevator, no measures were taken by the owner. The agitators were dispersed after senior police officers intervened and ensured them of strict action.