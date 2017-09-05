I want to become a doctor: Martyred J&K cop's daughter Zohra thanks Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has announced that will support the education of Zohra, the daughter of police officer Abdul Rasheed who was martyred in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

Zohra, the daughter of police officer Abdul Rasheed who was martyred in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag has thanked cricketer Gautam Gambhir for his generous gesture. Gambhir has said that he will support the lifetime education of Zohra.

The five-year old thanked Gambhir saying she and her family were very happy with the gesture. She added that she 'wants to become a doctor.'

Gambhir announced his gesture with an emotional message on twitter, "Zohra, I can't put u 2 sleep wid a lullaby but I'll help u 2 wake up 2 live ur dreams. Will support ur education 4 lifetime #daughterofIndia"

Zohra,I can't put u 2 sleep wid a lullaby but I'll help u 2 wake up 2 live ur dreams. Will support ur education 4 lifetime #daughterofIndia pic.twitter.com/XKINUKLD6x — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 5, 2017

Zohra,plz don't let those tears fall as i doubt even Mother Earth can take d weight of ur pain. Salutes to ur martyred dad ASI,Abdul Rashid. pic.twitter.com/rHTIH1XbLS — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 5, 2017

The heart wrenching images of Zohra weeping inconsolably at her father's wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar went viral and has moved many.

The Jammu and Kashmir police has also thanked Gambhir for his noble gesture. J&K police DGP SP Vaid said that such support will go a long way in boosting the morale of the security forces.

Support for @JmuKmrPolice martyrs shown by @GautamGambhir will go a long way in boosting the morale of forces & assurance to kin of martyrs. https://t.co/vU2X4RzDvc — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) September 5, 2017

We wish to place on record our gratitude to @GautamGambhir,many others who have contacted us&promised support for martyr kins. @dna @spvaid https://t.co/4cUGedlHbZ — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) September 5, 2017

Vaid also invited all celebrities & public figures to visit the state and encourage the men and officers of police.

.@JmuKmrPolice invites all celebrities & public figures to come visit the state of J&K and encourage the men and officers of J&K Police. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) September 5, 2017

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had also reached out to the grieving daughter with a heart-felt message on the Facebook page of the DIG of South Kashmir. "Your tears have shaken many hearts," read the emotional message from the police officers to Zohra. "Remember we all are one family at this critical phase. Every drop of your tear sears our heart. May almighty give us the strength to go ahead with our mission of rendering services for the betterment of the society," the message read, asking Zohra to stay strong.