Yuvraj crops out Virat to post picture with 'rosie phabie' Anushka, gets trolled on Twitter

Among the many, many guests that came for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai was none other than Yuvraj Singh.

The stylish southpaw made a grand entry at the venue with old pal Harbhajan Singh.

It's well known that Yuvi and Virat are close friends. While the Indian captain has always shown great respect for the two-time World Cup winner, Yuvraj too has always held 'Cheeku' in high regard.

The Punjabi boys were seen burning the dance floor when Yuvi tied the knot last year with Hazel Keech, and the same happened when the duo met at Virat's dazzling party on Tuesday.

As was expected, Yuvi took to Twitter soon after the party to share a picture of the celebrations. Surprisingly, though, the picture only had Yuvraj and Anushka in it, with Virat cropped out.

"Saadi rosie phabie officially now, wishing you both a partnership of lifetime," wrote Yuvi.

Here's the tweet

Saadi rosie phabie officially now wishing you both a partnership of lifetime @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/9rVZd99Fbi — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 27, 2017

It didn't take long for Twitterati to notice Virat's absence in the picture. And soon enough, Yuvi was at the recieving end of some light-hearted banter.

Here are some tweets

lmao you cropped virat?? — Tanvi (@tanvi0315) December 27, 2017

Bhai Virat ko Crop kr diye pic se — Salman Khan (@SalmanKhanll) December 27, 2017

@YUVSTRONG12 paaji dulhe ke saath bhi ek post kar do — Pranita. (@dilsekohli) December 27, 2017

Kohli se naraazgi h kya aajkal — Vyapak Tiwari (@vyapakjb) December 27, 2017

Seems like brotherhood of yuvi and @imVkohli has finished . — Hrithik Roshan the True perfectionist True king (@hrithik_2) December 27, 2017