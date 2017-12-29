Trending#

Mumbai Fire

TTV Dhinakaran

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Winter Session of Parliament

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Yuvraj crops out Virat to post picture with 'rosie phabie' Anushka, gets trolled on Twitter

Anushka


Sharma (L) and Yuvraj Singh during the former's wedding reception with Virat Kohli in Mumbai on Tuesday , Twitter



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Friday 29 December 2017 15:06 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Among the many, many guests that came for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai was none other than Yuvraj Singh.

 
The stylish southpaw made a grand entry at the venue with old pal Harbhajan Singh.

 
  
 
It's well known that Yuvi and Virat are close friends. While the Indian captain has always shown great respect for the two-time World Cup winner, Yuvraj too has always held 'Cheeku' in high regard.

 
The Punjabi boys were seen burning the dance floor when Yuvi tied the knot last year with Hazel Keech, and the same happened when the duo met at Virat's dazzling party on Tuesday.

 
  
 
As was expected, Yuvi took to Twitter soon after the party to share a picture of the celebrations. Surprisingly, though, the picture only had Yuvraj and Anushka in it, with Virat cropped out.

 
"Saadi rosie phabie officially now, wishing you both a partnership of lifetime," wrote Yuvi.

 
  
 
Here's the tweet
  
It didn't take long for Twitterati to notice Virat's absence in the picture. And soon enough, Yuvi was at the recieving end of some light-hearted banter.

 
Here are some tweets
            
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story