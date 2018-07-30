Youth ODI: All-round show helps India U-19s trounce Sri Lanka U-19s by 6 wickets

The India U-19 team produced a disciplined all-round performance to make a rampaging start to the five-match limited over series against Sri Lanka, thrashing the hosts by six wickets in a lop-sided first Youth ODI in Colombo on Monday.

Skipper Nipun Dananjaya's decision to bat backfired as the hosts failed to put up a fight against quality bowling by India, folding for a paltry 143 in 38.4 overs at the P Sara Oval.

Ajay Dev Goud picked up three wickets, while Mohit Jangra (2/14), Yatin Mangwani (2/35) and Ayush Badoni (2/37) snapped two each. Siddharth Desai (1/25) accounted for one wicket.

India then rode on a patient fifty by opener Anuj Rawat and some useful contributions from Aryan Juyal (20) and Sameer Choudhary (31 not out) to overhaul the target in 37.1 overs.

Juyal blasted five hits to the fence in his 85-ball 50.

For Sri Lanka U-19s, Lakshitha Manasinghe (2/32) took two wickets, while Avishka Lakshan (1/40) and Sandun Mendis (1/15) scalped one each.

Electing to bat, Sri Lanka failed to stitch together a fruitful partnership as only five batsman could reach double figures.

Skipper Perera (33 off 45 balls) and Nipun Malinga (38 off 39 balls) emerged as the top scorers to take Sri Lanka close to the 150-mark.

Brief Score:

Sri Lanka U-19s: 143 allout in 38.4 overs (N Malinga 38; AD Goud 3/18) India U-19s: 144 for 4 in 37.1 overs (A Rawat 50; L Manasinghe 2/32).