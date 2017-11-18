When Tom Moody became Moody's: Keralites criticise cricketer on Facebook for credit rating

According to a report, most of these comments were from hard-core CPM activists from Kerala.

International credit rating agency Moody's has recently upgraded India's credit reating, with Modi government taking the credit for the improvement. However, many in opposition didn't like it and some took to their FB wall to vent out their anger. There was only one problem- it was directed at the wrong Moody.

Tom Moody, the former Australian cricketer and current Hyderabad Sunrisers coach, was targetted on Facebook after news broke out regarding the improved credit rating Moody's has accorded to India.

According to Times of India, most of these comments were from hard-core CPM activists from Kerala who were showering criticism against the cricketer on his Facebook page wall. While most of the comments were in Malyalam, some were in English as well.

Some users told Tom Moody that he should be ashamed of himself for giving an improved rating to the Indian economy under the Modi government. Some of them even dared Moody to visit Kerala.

It was astounding to see such comments since Keralites are generally considered to be well educated and knowledgable people.

There were some other comments which tried to expose the comments and apologise to Moody.

Some Facebook users who understood the drama were also seen tendering apology to Tom Moody.