WATCH | Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami get angry at Sri Lanka’s time wasting tactics

Chasing a total of 231 runs in one-and-a-half session of play, Sri Lanka were in alot of trouble after India got four wickets quickly. Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella then tried to steady the innings – helped by fading light and some clever time-wasting tactics.

Tempers got flared up in the 19th over as India looked livid at the Lankans apparent time-wasting tactics when Niroshan Dickwella repeatedly went out from his crease without any disturbance with Shami beginning his run-up.

Clearly upset with being asked to stop multiple times and time not on their side, Shami gestured from afar to get the batsman to bat on. Dickwella time and again putting his head down and waving his hand to make Shami stay back.

The next ball, Shami delivered a short delivery which bounced up on Dickwella and he played a defensive shot which edged and carried behind. Shami, though, walked forward on his followthrough and gave the batsman a piece of his mind.

As Shami was ready with the next ball, Dickwella once again pulled away from facing the delivery. Usually cool Shami looked furious and walked straight up to the batsman as the duo had a heated exchange in the middle.

Virat Kohli too got into the act in an animated discussion before umpire Nigel Llong pacified it.

Finally, India managed to break the partnership with Shami cleaning up the Sri Lankan skipper Chandimal with a 140 -plus fuller delivery to uproot the middle-stump.

Kohli was also livid when Sri Lanka's physio came on the field after a minor incident.

In the end, Sri Lanka stood at 75/7 with light fading and Sri Lanka were able to save themselves from further onslaught by the Indian seamers – who took all 17 wickets in the contest.