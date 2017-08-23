WATCH: Shahid Afridi goes 'Boom Boom' again, smashes 42-ball ton in Natwest T20 Blast

Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi roles back the years while representing Hampshire in a Natwest T20 Blast clash with Derbyshire.

Shahid Afridi will always be remembered as one of the pioneers of all-out power-hitting in the game of cricket. Over the course of his lengthy international career, the former Pakistani skipper played many memorable knocks where he destroyed attacks with his brute force.

Afridi rolled back the years on Tuesday as he smashed a stunning 42-ball 101 in a Natwest T20 Blast encounter. Playing for Hampshire, the right-handed batsman was promoted up the order and was asked to open the innings. The move paid rich dividends as Afridi went 'Boom Boom' all over again, smoking seven sixes as he destroyed the Derbyshire attack with some trademark shot-making.

Here are highlights of the knock:

Hampshire promoted Afridi to opener against the county he played for in 2003 and he swept and drove four boundaries from Wayne Madsen's first over before Calvin Dickinson took two fours from Hardus Viljoen.

Afridi's previous high score in the competition this season was 18 but he pulled Ben Cotton for six before driving him over the top of the three-storey media centre.

He reached his fifty off only 20 balls with a top-edged six but after driving Imran Tahir for another huge six, he was dropped on 65 at long-on by Madsen.