Watch: Perfect family man MS Dhoni celebrates Sakshi's birthday in the most adorable way

MS Dhoni is not only a perfect captain on the field, but he is also a perfect gentleman off it. Known for his calm demeanour and characteristic banter, MS Dhoni has attracted legion of fans across the world for his 'cool' attitude.

Captain Cool is currently out of action as India is busy playing the Test series against Sri Lanka. But fans of Dhoni who are always busy trolling the net for one glimpse of the elusive superstar were in for a treat, when Dhoni's stylist and friend Sapna Moti Bhavani tweeted out a family video. The video shows Dhoni cutting a cake with his wife Sakshi and then feeding a piece to her. The occasion was Sakshi's birthday and MS Dhoni was clearly enjoying the moment. For a busy player like Dhoni, the chance of getting to celebrate family occasions are few and far between. But when he does gets the opportunity, Dhoni shows that he knows how to enjoy to the hilt.

Here's the video: