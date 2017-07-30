Essel Group 90 years
Watch: Mithali Raj's low battery problem is basically what all of us face everyday

DNA Web Team | Sun, 30 Jul 2017-07:10pm

The India captain took it to Twitter to voice her frustration

Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj took to Twitter on Sunday to lament what all of us endure on a daily basis. Poor phone battery.

Sharing a 20-second video on her Twitter timeline, the Indian captain said that she can’t watch her innings on her phone because the battery dies out much before, with the #MillennialProblems.

We feel her pain because we know what it’s like when we’re watching our favourite movies while travelling to work.

