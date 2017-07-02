Waqar Younis becomes subject of ridicule after tweeting about Women's World Cup

Be careful of what you #suggest!

Former Pakistan player, Waqar Younis had to backtrack the controversial tweets he made about reducing the number of overs in ICC Women's World Cup after finding himself in a soup.

Earlier on June 29, the former Pakistan coach and skipper had said, "@ICC What abt having 30 overs Cricket World Cup 4 Women???Like Tennis 3 sets rather then 5 #Suggestion I feel 50 overs r few 2many #WWCUP17"

The argument did not sit well with Twitter and cricket journalists covering the ongoing World Cup. Twitterati did not take that lightly and found it discriminates against women.

Hey, Waqar! They have this already. It's called T20 and there's even a whole World Cup! Was held last year in India & the West Indies won. https://t.co/1MsgnNWXgQ — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 1, 2017

Chamari Atapattu has literally just played the best innings in the history of the sport, made possible and special because she had 50 overs. https://t.co/3b8t0jsxa5 — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) July 1, 2017

Why tire their tiny arms out with a whole over? Just toss a coin and then go and talk about dresses and boys. And, um, weddings? FFS — Matt Fallaize (@MattFallaize) July 1, 2017

Stay tuned for the tweet where Waqar Younis invents Twenty20 https://t.co/6ZULkKZ8eI — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) July 1, 2017

The right arm fast bowler then had to clarify the statement.

Lesser overs mean faster pace,, more audience,,competitive Cricket,,no discrimination or prejudice toward Women #AlwaysRespectWomen #WWCUP17 https://t.co/LHeSmK1k26 — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) June 30, 2017

The clarification was also subjected to ridicule.

Haha so what you're saying is that 530 runs in a 50 over game isn't entertaining?! With two of the best innings anyone has seen..... — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) July 1, 2017

Pakistan's women's team only started playing ODIs in 1997. On Sunday, they face arch-rivals, India, in group stage of World Cup 2017