Waqar Younis becomes subject of ridicule after tweeting about Women's World Cup

Be careful of what you #suggest!

Former Pakistan player, Waqar Younis had to backtrack the controversial tweets he made about reducing the number of overs in ICC Women's World Cup after finding himself in a soup.

Earlier on June 29, the former Pakistan coach and skipper had said, "@ICC What abt having 30 overs Cricket World Cup 4 Women???Like Tennis 3 sets rather then 5 #Suggestion I feel 50 overs r few 2many #WWCUP17"

The argument did not sit well with Twitter and cricket journalists covering the ongoing World Cup. Twitterati did not take that lightly and found it discriminates against women.

The right arm fast bowler then had to clarify the statement.

The clarification was also subjected to ridicule.

Pakistan's women's team only started playing ODIs in 1997. On Sunday, they face arch-rivals, India, in group stage of World Cup 2017

