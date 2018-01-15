Gautam Gambhir wants you to make 'a special Valentine' this year

Gautam Gambhir wants you to make the armed forces your valentine this year. The left-handed bastman is outspoken in his love for the country and the armed forces. And he was you to show your love too as India celebrated Army Day.

The former Delhi captain tweeted on Monday, "Before you paint d town red exactly a month from now on Valentine’s Day, how about doing it in Army Olive Green today on #ArmyDay. Let your armed forces, your country be your Valentine @adgpi #IndianArmy #IndianArmyDay"

Gambhir has always spoken about his love for India army and encourged people to show their love and support too. In a video posted by the Indian batsman last year, Gambhir called out to the nation to come out and salute the Army for its constant support to the nation.

He specifically asked people to drop "jhijhak" or hesitation to do so. He had also asked viewers to 'take a selfie' when they encounter an Army personnel next time.

Previously, Gambhir had announced that his foundation will bear the entire education expenses of all children of the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh.