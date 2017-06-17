Stop spreading rumours, remember you have to give an interview in front of me: When Ganguly lost his cool at Sehwag

One of the many joys of watching cricket these days is the opportunity to listen to greats of the game doing commentary. While on most occasions these legends give great insight and share their experience, there was this one occasion recently when things went a little out of hand.

Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag go back a long way. Both swashbuckling batsmen played the better parts of their glittering careers together and, thus, share great camaraderie. However, while commentating during one of the matches of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the duo got involved in a rather uncomfortable conversation.

All seemed hunky-dory as Ganguly appreciated the running-between-the-wickets of Team India skipper Virat Kohli. Dada was mighty impressed with Kohli's ability to keep rotating the strike and not play too many dot balls. Viru was prompt in pointing out that Dada was no less and that the former India captain had scored 18 centuries in winning causes for India.

It was then that things started to get awkward. "Absolutely, I used to run very fast between the wickets," Ganguly replied to Sehwag in all earnestness. The Nawab of Najafgarh burst out laughing upon hearing this and told his former team-mate that this was one statement he didn't agree with. "If only you could run as fast as Kohli," he sighed.

Ganguly simply couldn't see the humour in all of this and it didn't take long for him to get a frown on his face. Here's how the conversation went after that:

SG: So did I make 11,000 runs by simply hitting fours and sixes?

VS: Absolutely, Dada. You say that you used to take singles very well, but one doesn't need to necessarily run fast to take singles. However, you used to hit amazing fours and sixes.

SG: Whoever is watching this broadcast, I want to challenge Viru in front of you'll. After this tournament ends, we shall meet at The Oval and have a 100-meter race.

VS: Dada you will have to cover those 100 meters in the first place.

SG: I shall do that easily, and also provide you with two physios. This is a misunderstanding and rumour that you have spread among our viewers, our team, and us ex-cricketers. I'd like to show these statistics to our viewers (holds up a small piece of paper). You're talking about singles percentage - Sourav Ganguly's singles percentage was 36 and Virender Sehwag's was 24. And you're criticising my ability to run between the wickets?

VS: I'm criticising your ability to run fast, Dada, not your running-between-the-wickets.

SG: Running-between-the-wickets is the ability to convert ones into twos, twos into threes, and threes into fours. And to reach the wickets on time.

VS: Dada, these stats show your singles percentage, not your ability to convert ones into two and twos into threes. You never had a problem taking just one run. You would easily take those from fine-leg, third-man, deep-point, long-on.

SG: This is the reason why you should check your statistics and stop talking ill about others. You still have to give an interview in front of me (referring to the India coach job).

VS: (After having a hearty laugh) I would like to tell our viewers that we have had to do commentary for two extra overs because it was so important for Dada to show these stats to our viewers.

The important thing to note here is that throughout the conversation, while Sehwag had a big smile on his face, Ganguly seemed dead serious.

Even former Indian wicket-keeper and national selector Saba Karim, who was sitting there the entire time, couldn't save himself from Dada's wrath. "I can't wait for the end of this tournament now," said Karim. "I am going to hold the stopwatch when the two of you sprint and time you both. Let's see who wins!"

Ganguly's retort was prompt, "That's all that you have done in the past six-seven years. You have only selected players and used your stopwatch." Both Karim and Sehwag were, of course, in splits upon hearing this.