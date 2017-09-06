South African bowler Imran Tahir shared his humiliating experience at Pakistan High Commission in Birmingham

Tahir visited the consulate to get visas for the upcoming World XI match.

South African player Imran Tahir talked about the humiliating experience he underwent at Pakistan High Commission when he visited the place to get a visa to play for World XI in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, just to make this post, Tahir said in his first post, "Me with my family were humiliated & expelled from Pak High Commission earlier today when I went to get visa to play for WorldXI in Pakistan."

"I had to undergo a very unfortunate situation in the Pakistani consulate, Birmingham. I had visited the consulate to secure visas with my family members. But I had to wait for five long hours and then was expelled as the office hours were over," read his post.

The post added that only after the player got in touch with High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas, the visas were issued to him and his family members.

He also expressed his disappointment over how "a guy who was originally from Pakistan" was treated.

Me with my family were humiliated & expelled from Pak High Commission earlier today when I went to get visa to play for WorldXI in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/VByiqV4oFh — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) September 4, 2017

World XI, led by South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, will be playing three T20Is in Lahore. The first two T20Is will be played on September 12 and 13, and the final game will be played on September 15 at the Gaddafi Stadium.