Shocker: Ramdas Athawale alleges Kohli, Yuvraj and Team India fixed the CT final against Pakistan

'The players betrayed us. They kneeled in front of a rival like Pakistan. There should be an inquiry into this,' says the Union Minister.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale made a rather outrageous comment on Saturday when he suggested that senior cricketers Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh fixed the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against Pakistan.

"In the match against Pakistan, someone like Virat Kohli who scores a century so often and other accomplished players like Yuvraj Singh who have scored so many runs in the past, looked like they were playing to lose.," said the politician from Maharashtra.

"Was there any match fixing involved? There should be an inquiry into this. Anil Kumble was the coach there. Kohli, who has scored so many runs in the past, what happened to him that day? That's the reason why I have a doubt that was it a case of match-fixing? The players betrayed us. They kneeled in front of a rival like Pakistan. The same Pakistan that has kneeled in front of us many times, to kneel in front of them in such a way is major act of disrespect to your nation," rambled Athawale

The founder–leader of the Republican Party of India (A) also demanded a quota for Dalits in sports, something he has suggested in the past too. "Dalits should be included in the team. In cricket, and all other sports, there should be a 25 per cent quota for Dalits. This is the demand of me and my party," said Athawale.

Pakistan hammered India by 180 runs in the final to lift their maiden Champions Trophy title. Going into the match a few weeks ago, India were high on confidence having comprehensively defeated their Asian neighbour by 124 runs in the group stage. However, it was not possible for the Men in Blue to defend their title as they faced a charged-up and equally confident Pakistan, who surprised everyone by beating favourites England in the first semi-final.

Kohli was aware of the danger of playing Pakistan in the final. "Very impressed with Pakistan. Their turnabout has been magnificent," he had said before the match. "Obviously to reach the finals you have to play some good cricket. And credit to them, they have turned things around for themselves really well, and they have beaten sides that have been very strong. Their belief showed on the field."