Shashi Tharoor questions 'pointless' Yo-Yo test as Sanju Samson clears it just weeks after failing

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has questioned the Yo-Yo test as the benchmark for the selection in the Indian cricket teams.

His remark came after Sanju Samson, who belongs from Tharoor's home state Kerala, cleared the yo-yo fitness test four weeks after failing it.

Samson was named in the India A squad for the England tour. However, Samson failed the fitness test and was dropped from the squad. He was way beyond the standard 16.1 mark set by the BCCI.

Almost after a month, Samson reappeared in the test and cleared it with flying colours. Tharoor took to his social media after this saying BCCI should rethink the mandatory test.

He tweeted, "Delighted to learn that Sanju Samson passed his yoyo test today. He scored 17.3 when the passing point was 16.1. The pointlessness of the test is seen in his going from 15.6 to 17.3 in 4 weeks. But in the process he missed an IndiaA tour. & India missed him. @BCCI should rethink!"

Ambati Rayudu and Mohammed Shami also failed the Yo-Yo test and were withdrawn from one-off Test against Afghanistan and India’s ODI series against England respectively. Shami has now cleared the test.

Prior to the England tour, Virat Kohli and Indian coach Ravi Shastri had made it clear that players have to clear the Yo-Yo test in order to play for India.

While Shastri in his inimitable manner was clear that Yo-Yo test is here to stay, Kohli said that one should look at it as a "hard call" that benefits the team rather than being emotional.