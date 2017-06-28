See Pics: When Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka met 'man with golden vision' PM Modi in Netherlands

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka met Prime Ministers Narendra Modi in Netherlands and uploaded pictures on social media.

"Delighted to meet the man with golden vision @narendramodi on his exceptionally constructive visit to the #Netherlands. #ModiInNetherlands '#greatful #indianetherlands #narendramodi," Raina tweeted after meeting the Prime Minister.

Raina also uploaded pictures on his Facebook account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for home after concluding his three-nation tour of Portugal, the US and the Netherlands. Modi, who arrived in the Netherlands earlier on Tuesday for a brief visit, held talks with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte. He also address the Indian community.

"After a series of programmes in three nations- Portugal, USA and the Netherlands, PM @narendramodi emplanes for Delhi," the Prime Minister's office tweeted.

In the US, Modi held talks with President Donald Trump on Tuesday during which the two leaders vowed to strengthen co- operation on terror. India and the US also urged Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch cross-border terror strikes.

In Portugal, Modi held wide ranging talks with his counterpart Antonio Costa. He also addressed the Indian community there and presented the Overseas Citizen of India card to Costa.

