SEE PICS | King of good times: Kohli, Pandya, Rahul flaunt their beach bods after thrashing Lanka

Indian cricketers soak in the sun after beating Sri Lanka in the first Test.

Members of the Indian cricket team were seen out chilling and having some down time after their emphatic victory over Sri Lanka in the opening Test of the three-match series at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday.

Stylish Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who couldn't make it to the Playing XI for the first Test, was seen having an enjoyable time with team-mates while having an intense FIFA session. He posted a picture of his session captioning: 'Victory tastes as good when we play FIFA'.

After that, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also took to the micro-blogging site and shared pictures of him and opener KL Rahul relaxing by the pool. Rahul was forced to miss the opening Test due to a flu. "Chilling by the pool. Good times,'' @klrahul11," Kohli captioned the post.

"Fun times in the sun with these boys! @imVkohli @klrahul11," tweeted Hardik Pandya.

India went some way towards purging the bitter memory of its 63-run defeat at the same venue two years back by swatting Sri Lanka aside by 304 runs, thus snatching a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sri Lanka were handicapped early in the match by the injury to Asela Gunaratne, and ended the game with only nine fit men after a bruised left middle finger prevented Rangana Herath too from batting in the second innings.

Chasing an improbable 550, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 245 in their second innings, thus handing over India their biggest overseas win in terms of runs.

(Inputs from ANI)