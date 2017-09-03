Sacrifice playing cricket instead of the bull: Twitter roasts Umar Akmal for his Eid ul-Adha post

Pakistan cricket's bad boy does it again. And gets trolled again.

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has done it again. He has once again managed to become the butt all jokes.

The 27-year-old has made the world laugh at his expense innumerable times in the past. From comparing himself to India captain Virat Kohli, to describing a cricketer's death as "very nice", to misbehaving with the police, to starring in ridiculous music videos, the 'talented' batsman has done it all.

This time, Akmal posted a picture on Twitter on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha where he was seen wearing a fuchsia-coloured kurta and posing with a bull. He wrote a caption "About last night #Qurbani".

As expected, Twitter had a field day trolling him:

Gaay ke saath Gadha khada hai - ma que bella (@chatpataka100) September 2, 2017

Aap cricket qurban Kar dijiye. Aapki desh ka bhala ho jayega. - Yash Agarwalla (@Yashagarwalla) September 2, 2017

Wo tujhse zyada kaam ki hai. - Dhruv (@SprComandoDhruv) September 2, 2017

He's sweeping the floor with his long trousers. - EngelandReloaded84 (@BackOnYourTL) September 2, 2017

Bechara bhooka ha pait to us Ka sath laga Hova ha usy chaara to dalna tha selfie leny sy pahly - Sumera Imran (@sumeraimrandxb) September 2, 2017

Stay away from Mickey Arthur. He might be looking forward to slaughtering you - J. (@a_socialanimal) September 2, 2017

A perfect example of 'Money can't buy you class' - Jawaid (@jawaidsays) September 3, 2017

Oy tenu dressing sense kadon ay gi ?? Fr havens sake wear smthng bearable. - Meer (@meer_e_karvan) September 3, 2017

Bhai aisay suit to anarkali main b nai miltay ap kahan say latay ho ? - Ali Umair Chaudhary (@Aliumairch) September 2, 2017

Cow ke badle teri qurbani deni chahiye. ..you dumb player. . - Vineet Ahlawat (@VineetAhlawat8) September 2, 2017

Akmal has played a total of 16 Tests, 116 ODIs and 82 T20Is, but even then failed to secure a place for himself in Pakistan's Champions trophy squad, earlier this year. On July 12, 2017, Umar Akmal was officially excluded from Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) list of players who received national contracts, which was yet another blow for his already dwindling career.