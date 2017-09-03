Essel Group 90 years
Sacrifice playing cricket instead of the bull: Twitter roasts Umar Akmal for his Eid ul-Adha post

Umar Akmal poses with a bull to celebrate Eid ul-Adha (Twitter)
Pakistan cricket's bad boy does it again. And gets trolled again.

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has done it again. He has once again managed to become the butt all jokes.

The 27-year-old has made the world laugh at his expense innumerable times in the past. From comparing himself to India captain Virat Kohli, to describing a cricketer's death as "very nice", to misbehaving with the police, to starring in ridiculous music videos, the 'talented' batsman has done it all.

This time, Akmal posted a picture on Twitter on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha where he was seen wearing a fuchsia-coloured kurta and posing with a bull. He wrote a caption "About last night #Qurbani".

As expected, Twitter had a field day trolling him:

Akmal has played a total of 16 Tests, 116 ODIs and 82 T20Is, but even then failed to secure a place for himself in Pakistan's Champions trophy squad, earlier this year. On July 12, 2017, Umar Akmal was officially excluded from Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) list of players who received national contracts, which was yet another blow for his already dwindling career.

