IPL 2018: MS Dhoni just revealed what Ziva wants to do after final triumph and it's adorable

By end of it, MS Dhoni could afford to smile, as the Dad’s Army lifted the IPL 2018 trophy with one of the most devastating chases seen in an IPL final. Labelled Dad’s Army by experts – a not-so-kind remark about their age-, Dhoni’s CSK reminded us that age was just a number when you’re fit.

After the match, a triumphant MS Dhoni put up a picture on Instagram with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva – who’s quickly become one of the star kids at this year’s IPL edition.

Making a standard Dad-joke, he said that Ziva didn’t care for the trophy but just wanted ot run on the lawns.

He wrote on Instagram: “Thanks everyone for the support and Mumbai for turning yellow. Shane ‘shocking’ Watson played a shocking innings to get us through. end of a good season. Ziva doesn’t care about the trophy, wants to run on the lawn according to her wordings.”

Speaking after the match, Chennai’s adopted son said: “We talked a lot about age but what matters is the fitness. Rayudu for example is 32, he's someone who is fit, covers a lot of ground. Even if he plays a few games where he spends a lot of time in the ground and in the field, he never complains. So, it is the fitness that really matters more than the age aspect.”

"What captains want is players who move well in the field. It doesn't matter which year a player is born in, whether you are 19 or 20 - you have to be agile. You have to accept your shortcomings. For example, if I push Watson to stop a single, there is a very good chance that he'll burst his hamstring and won't be available for the next game. So what you tell yourselves is that they have to commit and try, but there's no point getting injured for a single," said Dhoni before adding the CSK squad will be heading to Chennai on Monday for further celebrations.

Australian Shane Watson overcame a slow start on his way to an unbeaten 117 to guide the Chennai Super Kings to their third Indian Premier League title with a eight-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Chasing 179 for victory at the Wankhede Stadium, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai eased to the target with nine deliveries to spare to complete a fairytale comeback to the popular Twenty20 tournament.

Chennai, easily the most consistent team in the tournament with four runner-up trophies, returned to the 11th edition having served a two-year ban along with the Rajasthan Royals following a spot-fixing and illegal betting scandal in 2013.

Former India captain Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first and his bowlers never allowed the Hyderabad batsmen to score too freely.

Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson top-scored for his side with a 47 off 36 balls while Yusuf Pathan scored a brisk unbeaten 45 off 25 deliveries to take Hyderabad to 178-6 in their 20 overs.The total appeared big enough when Chennai started their chase with retired Australian international Watson unable to score off the first 10 balls he faced.

Chennai were 20 for one after five overs and looking down the barrel when the burly opening batsman decided to open his arms.The 36-year-old peppered all corners of the stadium overlooking the Arabian Sea with powerfully-hit boundaries and ended up with 11 fours and eight sixes in his 57-ball knock.

Watson added 117 for the second wicket with Suresh Raina, who scored 32, and picked up a single off teenaged Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan to complete his hundred, his second of the season.

Rashid, 19, was the biggest threat to Chennai's chase having single-handedly dismantled the Kolkata Knight Riders in Friday's playoffs with an all-round show. But Chennai kept him wicketless in his four overs while scoring 25.

Chennai had finished behind table toppers Hyderabad in the group stage but defeated them in the playoffs at the same venue on Tuesday. They picked up their third IPL trophy after a gap of seven years.