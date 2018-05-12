IPL 2018, KXIPvKKR - Knight Riders respond to SRK's strong words: Twitter reacts to Kolkata's 245/6

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set the Indian Premier League (IPL) ablaze on Saturday with a demolition of Kings XI Punjab in Indore.

Dinesh Karthik's men batted first in scorching conditions and ended up registering the highest total of IPL 2018 - 245/6 in 20 overs. This is KKR's highest score in IPL history. The overall highest score is held by Royal Challengers Bangalore, they notched up a staggering 263 runs against Pune Warriors in 2013.

The innings got off to a roaring start as Sunile Narine tonked the KXIP bowlers all around the park. The West Indian marauder blasted his way to 75 from 36.

Karthik then took over and made 50 off 23, while Andre Russell smashed a 14-ball 31.

Twitter was in awe of the ball-striking by the KKR batsmen.

Here are some tweets

#KXIPvKKR Today, after the match. DK: Machan, Narine, shall we go for some Punjabi cuisine? Narine: Already had. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 12, 2018

What insane hitting Indore is witnessing today....Pitch is good but not as flat as the #KKR batsmen have made it look. Highest IPL 2018 score on the cards. #KXIPvKKR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 12, 2018

#KXIPvKKR still can't believe if it is the same team that played against mumbai indians last Wednesday! — Akshara#Mi (@akshi_nair) May 12, 2018

KKR get their highest total. Previous highest was 222 in the first ever IPL match against RCB in 2008. #KXIPvKKR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 12, 2018

Small ground, flat pitch -- and Punjab bowling a lot of crap. KKR batting on a roll — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 12, 2018

So #KKR obviously had rocket fuel shots with lunch #KXIPvKKR — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 12, 2018

Punjab bowlers being mercilessly flayed. KKR seem roused into affirmative action by @iamsrk's strong words after defeat in last game — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 12, 2018

Playing XIs

KXIP: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

KKR: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Javon Searles, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.