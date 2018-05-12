Trending#

Karnataka Assembly election

Donald Trump

Xi Jinping

Kim Jong Un

Narendra Modi

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket

IPL 2018, KXIPvKKR - Knight Riders respond to SRK's strong words: Twitter reacts to Kolkata's 245/6

Dinesh Karthik in action on Saturday

, AFP

Share

Written By

Updated: May 12, 2018, 06:02 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set the Indian Premier League (IPL) ablaze on Saturday with a demolition of Kings XI Punjab in Indore.

Dinesh Karthik's men batted first in scorching conditions and ended up registering the highest total of IPL 2018 - 245/6 in 20 overs. This is KKR's highest score in IPL history. The overall highest score is held by Royal Challengers Bangalore, they notched up a staggering 263 runs against Pune Warriors in 2013.

The innings got off to a roaring start as Sunile Narine tonked the KXIP bowlers all around the park. The West Indian marauder blasted his way to 75 from 36.

Karthik then took over and made 50 off 23, while Andre Russell smashed a 14-ball 31.

Twitter was in awe of the ball-striking by the KKR batsmen.

Here are some tweets

Playing XIs

KXIP: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

KKR: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Javon Searles, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

Join the discussion



Next story

Next Story