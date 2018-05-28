IPL 2018: How Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium was 'lucky' venue for MS Dhoni's CSK

The iconic Wankhede Stadium has been a 'lucky' venue for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy for the third time after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the summit clash in Mumbai.

CSK played thrice at this venue and emerged victorious in all the three matches.

Unlike the past two occasions when CSK pulled off victory from the jaws of defeat, Australian Shane Watson made the challenging 179 run chase look like a walk in the park with his match-winning 117 not out.

The Chennai side, who were returning to the IPL after serving a two-year ban, began their campaign with a win over defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in a thriller where Dwayne Bravo starred with the bat to take his side home.

The side then came to Mumbai for the crucial Qualifier 1 against the Sunrises Hyderabad on May 22 and they emerged victorious as South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis shone with the ball in a low scoring thriller in company with local boy Shardul Thakur.

That win secured them a berth in the summit clash which CSK cantered to a eight-wicket victory at the Wankhede on Sunday.