INDvSL | 'Well done Kung Fu Pandya': Virender Sehwag leads Twitter applause for Hardik's breathtaking ton

Can Hardik Pandya be India's next Kapil Dev?

All-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed his maiden test hundred off just 86 deliveries as India closed on a 500-run first innings total in the third and final match against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, who also bowls medium pace, was unbeaten on 108 as whitewash-chasing India went to lunch on 487 for nine after an extended morning session on the second day. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav was on three at the other end.

The century was also a maiden first-class ton for the right-hander, who has hit eight boundaries and seven sixes in his knock so far.

Here are some Twitter reactions to Hardik's knock:

Wow ! What an incredible century by @hardikpandya7 . Well done mere KungFu Pandya. Mazaa aa gaya.#INDvSL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 13, 2017

What an unbelievable innings by Hardik Pandya.Counter attack at its best.Scored his first 50 of 61 balls ,the second of 25.Brilliant#INDvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 13, 2017

Hardik Pandya was 50* in 61 balls when the 9th wicket fell at 421/8 Then 100 came in 86 balls!#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 13, 2017

Hardik Pandya can be the most dangerous Test batsman with a #11 as partner.#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 13, 2017

Hardik Pandya becomes the first Indian player to score 100 runs in a session before Lunch in Test cricket. #SLvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 13, 2017

She - Surprise me ! Hardik pandya defends the ball — Punk (@punk_hardik) August 13, 2017

Hardik Pandya now 81st batsman to make 483rd Test century for India!#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 13, 2017

This is the 3rd time in last 3 months Hardik Pandya has hit 3 sixes off 3 consecutive balls in International cricket; twice v Pak in CT. — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 13, 2017

Kapil Dev's first 1st class century came in Test Cricket.. Hardik Pandya's first 1st class century came in Test Cricket.. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 13, 2017

Only three Indian hit Hat trick Sixes in Test Cricket: Kapil Dev MS Dhoni Hardik Pandya — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 13, 2017

Hardik smashed Sri Lanka's Pushpakumara for 26 runs, the most by an Indian batsman in an over in Test cricket history. #SLvIND #DesiKalaakar — KP Kapil Robbinhood (@KP_Robbinhood) August 13, 2017

This is now Hardik Pandya's highest score in fc cricket! prev: 90 for Baroda v Railways at Delhi Jan 2015 - in his 3rd fc match#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 13, 2017

Virat Kohli before the test match: Hardik Pandya is the Ben Stokes of India. Hardik Stokes delivering brutally & beautifully! #IndvsSL — Srini Mama (@SriniMama16) August 13, 2017

This innings of Hardik Pandya will be remembered for long time Umesh Yadav scored js 3 in 64runs last wicket partnership#SLvIND #INDvSL — Freaky ~ DRaval (@_DRaval) August 13, 2017

Champ hit century This is the fastest century by any Indian in no. 8 It's #HardikPandya 86 balls. Proud of you bro#INDvSL #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/l7bUkbbAbL — Hardik Pandya Fan (@PandyaFan) August 13, 2017

Hardik Pandya u beauty! He is still in the IPL mode He makes batting look so easy in Tests #SLvIND #Slvsind #INDvSL #IndvsSL #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/hEnO9x5SmV — Sushant Agarwal (@sushant_ddn) August 13, 2017

Hardik pandya is turning out to be a perfect fast bowling all-rounder that India had been searching for decades #HardikPandya — siril uthappa (@siriluthappa) August 13, 2017

India resumed on 329-6 but suffered an early blow when they lost Wriddhiman Saha for 16 in the second over of the day after the wicketkeeper guided seamer Vishwa Fernando's left-arm delivery straight into the hands of the gully fielder.

Kuldeep Yadav showed he was a capable lower-order batsman with a well-crafted 26, more importantly adding 62 in an eighth-wicket stand that dampened Sri Lanka's hopes of restricting the touring side to under 400.

Kuldeep fell to his left-arm wrist spinning counterpart Lakshan Sandakan, who also dismissed Mohammed Shami for eight. That brought Pandya, unbeaten on one overnight, and Umesh together for the last wicket, allowing the former a license to free his bat in search of quick runs.

The clean-hitting Pandya soon tore into the Sri Lanka attack and blasted 26 in one over from Malinda Pushpakumara, hitting the left-arm spinner for two fours and three sixes in five deliveries. He reached three figures with a straight punch for four off paceman Lahiru Kumara.

India lead the three-match series 2-0 after big wins in Galle and Colombo.

(Inputs from Reuters)