INDvSL: R Ashwin tightens India's grip after Sri Lanka remove overnight centurions

India built on the solid platform to reach 442 for five at lunch but lost overnight centurions Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane on the second day of the second cricket Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday. Ravichandra Ashwin was unbeaten on 47 and Wriddhiman Saha was on 16 at the break, after the two centurions -- Pujara (133) and Rahane (132) -- fell in the morning session.

Sri Lanka were dealt a blow in the morning when pacer Nuwan Pradeep was ruled out of the remainder of this Test with the pacer having injured his hamstring on the first day. The hosts have been left without a proper fast bowler in this game.

Resuming at 344 for three, overnight batsman Pujara, who started at 128, failed to take advantage of the situation as Dimuth Karunaratne (1/31) trapped him lbw in the second over of the day. The bowler needed DRS review to get the dismissal in his favour.

Pujara faced 232 deliveries during his 133-run innings that included 11 fours and a six. It brought an end to his 217-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Rahane, who resumed at an overnight score of 103.

Although Rahane continued batting resolutely and helped India cross the 400-run mark in the 106th over and in the process, also brought up the 50-run partnership with Ashwin for the fifth wicket off 84 balls. Rahane looked set for a bigger score, but against the run of play, he was out stumped off the bowling of Malinda Pushpakumara (1/102) in the 111th over.

It was the first Test wicket for the debutant in his 100th first class match. Overall, Rahane faced 222 deliveries and hit 14 fours. Saha then joined Ashwin in the middle, and the duo put on 29 runs for the sixth wicket without any trouble, as India progressed towards another massive first innings score.

Brief Scores

India: 442 for 5 in 120 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 133, Ajinkya Rahane 132; Dimuth Karunaratne 1/31).